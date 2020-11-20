UN: Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, NAfrican children

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says the global pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken their toll on the mental and physical well-being of millions of kids in the Middle East and North Africa. In a survey of more than 7,000 households in seven countries in the region covering 13,000 children, UNICEF found that more than 90% of respondents believe the coronavirus pandemic has affected their children negatively. The agency’s survey shows that more than 50% of respondents believe their children have been struggling mentally and emotionally. Anxiety and stress have been on the rise among confined families, the report says, raising the likelihood of domestic violence, of which women and children are usually the prime victims.