Week 12: Big Ten unbeatens, Bedlam and Lawrence returns

The Big Ten’s four unbeaten teams square off Saturday in two games that could go a long way toward settling the division races. No. 9 Indiana faces No. 3 Ohio State in a top-10 matchup featuring the conference’s overwhelming favorite against its best early season story. Over in the Big Ten West, it’s No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern in a matchup of the conference’s two best defenses. Several other key conference games highlight this weekend’s schedule, including No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma in Bedlam.