Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra launches winter series

Maestro Andrew Sewell conducts the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra during a 2017 performance at Concerts on the Square. File photo.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is keeping the music going, even through the pandemic.

Its new Winter Chamber Series will replace the popular Masterworks, which is the orchestra's big indoor concert series.

It will consist of four concerts you can watch from home, ranging from trios to octets, streaming on-demand starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of the concert.

The performances will highlight more than the music.

"We are going to feature our musicians and kind of their journey through childhood, picking up their instrument, all the way through making the professional ranks. What it's like to be a professional musician and what's it like to be a professional musician during the pandemic," said CEO Joe Loehnis.

Tickets for the first concert on January 22 are on sale for $30.

You can find more information here.

