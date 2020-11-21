Authorities ask hunters to look out for homicide suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- As the gun deer season opens Saturday, authorities in Jefferson County are asking hunters to be on the look out for the man wanted in a double homicide.

They're looking for 61-year-old Fort-Atkinson man, Kevin Anderson. He's accused of killing his sister and her husband and burning down their father's home in mid-June.

Authorities asked archery and crossbow hunters to keep a look out for Anderson back in September. But Jefferson County Police Department are still searching for Anderson.

In a Facebook post Thursday from the police say Anderson doesn't have any known vehicles associated with him at this time.

Officials are asking hunters to keep an eye out for Anderson since he is a known hunter and outdoorsman.

Authorities say he was known to frequent thousands of acres in the area of CTH A/Hwy 106, which they have searched by plane, helicopter, drones, K-9's, thermal imaging and officers actually walking through the woods and fields.

You should call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7310 if you see him.