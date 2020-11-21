Badgers coach Howard Moore’s foundation helps families this Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- The foundation created by Badgers Men's Basketball assistant coach Howard Moore helped hand out turkeys to families who are struggling this Thanksgiving.

Howard Moore was badly hurt in a crash in May 2019. The crash killed his wife and 9-year-old daughter.

The Moore Foundation was at Lighthouse Church in Madison on Saturday afternoon to hand out 150 turkeys.

Trennis Moore, Howard's mother, was there to help.

"I lost my daughter-in-law and my granddaughter. I can see them now, smiling down," said Trennis. "You see people every day, needing things, wanting things, and can't afford things. And it's taken a lot of people back from their wellbeing, their lives, and it's taken a lot out of people. To get a gathering like this going -- if they smile for just a moment, we can replenish a lot of things."

Trennis says Howard is still in the hospital, but he's doing well. The family is hopeful he'll be home soon.