Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters; no injuries

HELSINKI (AP) — A Baltic Sea ferry with 331 passengers and a crew of 98 has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden. Finnish authorities say there are “no lives in immediate danger” and the vessel isn’t leaking. The Finnish coast guard tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Viking Line ferry that runs between the Finnish port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground just off the port of Mariehamn, the capital of the Aland Islands. The coast guard tweeted a photo showing the M/S Viking Grace stuck just off shore. Ferry operator Viking Line confirmed the incident and said it was investigating.