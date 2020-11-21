Black man killed by security guards is buried in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Black man who died while being beaten by supermarket security guards has been buried following protests that echoed those of the racial justice movement in the United States. João Alberto Silveira Freitas was buried Saturday in a coffin draped with the flag of his favorite soccer team in the city of Porto Alegre. His partner told journalists: “I just want justice.”Demonstrators enraged by Freitas’ death painted “Black iives matter” on the pavement of Paulista Avenue, one of the most famous in São Paulo following a series of protests across the country