Car crashes into garage near Marshall

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Officials say a car crashed into a garage, totaling it, near Marshall Saturday afternoon.

On State Highway 19 at Evergreen Road just west of Marshall, Dane County dispatch sent Dane County sheriff's deputies, and Marshall EMS and Fire crews to a call of a car crash just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the car was going east on State Highway 19 when it went off the road and into the air. While it was in the air it hit a mailbox and crashed into the wall of a garage of a nearby house.

Deputies report the garage is destroyed.

The driver, 38-year-old woman from Edgerton, was taken to the hospital by EMS as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

Officials believe alcohol my have been a factor. And the crash is under the investigation of the Dane County Sheriff's Office.