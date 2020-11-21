Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As the coronavirus surges to record levels in Nevada, the governor has implored residents to stay home. But Democrat Steve Sisolak has also encouraged out-of-state visitors, the lifeblood of Nevada’s limping economy, to come to his state and spend money in Las Vegas. The pandemic has put officials in this tourism-dependent place in a double-bind: trying to protect the economy while keeping people safe. With the state seeing a record number of new cases, Sisolak said he’s on the brink of imposing new restrictions, but he’s walking a tightrope.