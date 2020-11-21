Pair a local wine with your holiday feast, while also supporting local business

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Dells is home to several wineries, and the Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau stopped by to chat with WUW Weekend's Sara Maslar-Donar about the ways to pair some of those wines with your next holiday meal.

Leah Hauck says the holidays are a great time to play around with some pairings while also supporting local agriculture and wineries.

Watch the interview above for some basic pairing tips and tricks, as well as a breakdown of the wines from local businesses that you can pair with the turkey or pumpkin pie!

For more information, visit wisdells.com