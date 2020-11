MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say two people were hit by a vehicle that then drove off Saturday afternoon.

Madison Police, Fire and EMS responded to the call of a hit-and-run at US 151 and Park Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two people were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Police had to close all lanes of traffic to clean up after the crash.