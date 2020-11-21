Pumpkin chocolate chip bar recipe

These healthy pumpkin chocolate chip bars are the perfect fall snack or dessert! Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

- 3/4 cup coconut flour

- 1/2 cup honey

- 2 eggs

- 1/4 cup almond milk

- 1/2 tsp baking soda

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

- 1/3 cup chocolate chips

- 1/4 cup pecans (optional)

DIrections:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8x8 pan and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except chocolate chips and pecans.

3. Once dough has formed, gradually stir in chocolate chips and pecans.

4. Spread the dough in to the prepared pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until center is set. Enjoy!