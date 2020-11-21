Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7

Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes and No. 19 Northwestern shut down Graham Mertz and No. 10 Wisconsin for a 17-7 victory that put the undefeated Wildcats in control of the Big Ten West.

Northwestern forced five turnovers -- four in the first half -- and sacked Mertz three times in its first win over a top-10 team since a 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011.

Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Indiana, was 23 for 44 for 203 yards, and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman had four receptions for 95 yards.

The Badgers finished with 366 yards of total offense, but just 3-16 on third down in the game.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops to 2-1 on the season. The Badgers will host 2-3 Minnesota, next Saturday.