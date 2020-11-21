Seasonal, mostly dry for gun deer opening weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After days of abnormally warm temperatures, the region returns to typical values for opening weekend of gun deer season.

Dry, clear and cool conditions with light winds are expected Saturday.

Northerly winds will bring highs in the low 40s.

A surface high pressure resides over the Upper Midwest Saturday and gradually slides east through the day. Sunny skies are expected for most of southern Wisconsin, with some high level clouds possibly moving in later this afternoon a few hours before sunset.

Temperatures will be similar Sunday, highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

More clouds are expected Sunday. Most of the day will be dry, although a sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out.

Seasonal, mild values are expected for most of next week. With highs ranging from the low-to-mid 40s to upper 30s.

Dry weather continues through Monday. Snow is possible Tuesday morning, transitioning to a mix for the afternoon and evening.

Showers are possible Wednesday. Dry weather returns for Thanksgiving.