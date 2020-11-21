Snow and rain on the way Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A large system is set to move in Tuesday morning, which could bring a little bit of everything to the area.



The rest of the weekend looks fairly quiet with lows Sunday morning in the middle 20s. Most of the day Sunday and Monday look quiet with highs in the low to mid 40s.



Tuesday is when the low pressure center moves in. Right now it looks like snow is likely to start Tuesday morning, with most models agreeing it will change to rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.



Right mow accumulations look light with too much rain. Best guess this far our is a slushy inch or two.