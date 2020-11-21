Surge in need for Goodman Thanksgiving baskets this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Goodman Community Center in Madison started handing out its Thanksgiving baskets on Saturday.

The center says it's seen a 300 percent increase in demand for the organization's food pantry since the pandemic started.

About 4,000 families signed up to get a Thanksgiving basket this year.

"We, every week, have people that say, 'I've never used a food pantry in my life. I've never expected to be here'," said Francesca Frisque, food pantry coordinator.

Goodman will continue giving out baskets Sunday and Monday.

The organization says it can still use donations, if you're able to give something. Click here for more information about what's needed or to donate money.