Authorities look for dog that bit a person in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A person was bitten by a dog Thursday morning, and officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County are looking for information regarding the incident.

Health officials say it happened on Sheboygan Ave. near the Red Cross building on the west side of Madison around 11 a.m.

Officials report a woman, possibly in her 40's, walking a dog described as a 5-month-old yellow Labrador Retriever puppy. The puppy bit the victim's hand while they were interacting.

Public Health Madison and Dane County officials say they're worried the dog may go on to bite someone else, and that the victim may need to get a series of costly shots to prevent rabies if the dog can't be found.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the City of Madison Police Department's non-emergency number (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.