Congressman Steil tests positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rep. Bryan Steil has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing some mild symptoms.

Steil's office announced his COVID-19 status Sunday evening. He plans to quarantine at his home in Janesville.

Congressman Steil released the following statement on his diagnosis:

“After working in Washington, D.C. all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville. I took a COVID-19 test today and the test results came back positive. Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”