DNR adapts CWD testing stations for 2020 gun deer hunt

MADISON (WKOW) -- The weather this weekend has made for a great start to the gun deer hunt in Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources says license sales are up six percent over last year.

Usually, the DNR sets up stations throughout the state to test for chronic wasting disease. Staff can help, or hunters can use kiosks themselves.

This year, the DNR says there will be far more kiosks to avoid contact.

"We've just expanded that program, so an area where we may have had people staffed there in the past, due to COVID concerns, we just have more kiosks there, so our staff just run there more regularly, once or twice, to those kiosks to grab the heads from the kiosks so they can pull the lymph nodes out," said Bret Owsley, wildlife management supervisor with the Wisconsin DNR.

CWD sampling is free. The DNR says it won't have statistics on how successful hunters were this weekend until Tuesday.