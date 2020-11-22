Grocery stores seeing early shopping surge ahead of Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW)-- Like many customers at Metcalfe's Market in Madison, Anne Pringle is getting her Thanksgiving shopping done early.

"I'm shopping for mushroom bread pudding and turkey and all the fixings for a smaller family gathering," she said.

Owner Tim Metcalfe says Thanksgiving business has been brisk, much earlier than in years past.

"It kind of started late last week and it's gone through the weekend, so I think people are getting prepared," he said.

Metcalfe says the early flow of customers has helped traffic in the store run smoothly.



He encourages people to shop early to avoid occupancy limits and to help keep people spread out throughout the store.

"We're really appreciative of the people who are coming in early because-- there's this fear-- we don't want to have back-ups in lines," he said.

With more people staying home than usual this year, the store has also sold out of many Thanksgiving offerings.

"A lot of people are buying pre-cooked, prepared turkey dinners, and we're already out of them so that's a big change," said Metcalfe.

He also said customers are opting for smaller turkeys, rather than large ones, indicating that they're likely not hosting large family gatherings.

"Normally, we would have a lot of people over but this year it's just our nuclear family, but it'll be jolly. We're gonna have a good time," said Pringle.

If you haven't made it to the store yet, Metcalfe says there's still plenty of turkeys left for the big day.

Also, the store will continue to host courtesy hours for higher risk individuals from 6 to 8 a.m.