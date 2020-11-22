Guatemala condemns fire at Congress; 12 injured in protests

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s government says fires set by protesters at Congress are “terrorist acts” even as the Inter-American Human Rights Commission is condemning what it calls “excessive use of force” by police against demonstrators. The protests erupted over a new budget that slashes social spending. Protesters broke into the Congress building and set one office afire on Saturday. Police used tear gas and nightsticks to push demonstrators back, attacking not only about 1,000 demonstrators in front of Congress but also a much larger protest in front of the country’s National Palace.