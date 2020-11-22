Holidays, pandemic cause increase in alcohol sales and consumption

MADISON (WKOW)-- Many businesses have struggled through the pandemic, but that has not been the case for liquor stores.

Manager Mckenzie Dooley of Trixie's Liquor in Madison says alcohol sales skyrocketed when lockdown started in March.

"We were seeing tons of people coming in, stocking up wildly. It was like New Year's Eve sales every day for a few weeks," she said.

Deemed an essential business, Trixie's remained open and Dooley says sales have stayed higher than usual.

"Now that holidays are coming around and especially after the election we were seeing lots of sales," she said.

In the past, Dooley says people stocked up for their holiday parties or family gatherings. This year, it's for a different reason.

"Sales are definitely still up because more people come in and just buy in bulk for like the week or a month," she said.

Thanksgiving through New Year's accounts for the most extreme cases of alcohol consumption, according to the American Addiction Centers. The pandemic could make it worse.

A new Mayo Clinic study found 34 percent of 18 to 25-year-olds reported changes in their substance abuse patterns, with 70 percent saying they have increased their alcohol consumption.

Mayo Clinic's Dr. Pravesh Sharma blames the shift in habits on the loneliness of the pandemic.

"Schools and colleges are closed, gatherings are limited. That creates a negative mood state in a lot of people and young adults often indulge in drinking behavior to cope with these negative mood states," he said.

The study also found roughly half of the people surveyed self-reported having depression or anxiety disorder. Doctors think this contributed to the spike in drinking.

"Everyone's stuck at home, so it's kind of just something to help pass the time," said Dooley.

As the pandemic tramples people's holiday plans, Trixie's will stay braced for more busy days ahead.