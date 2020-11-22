Man pursues semi driver after Green County crash, both cited

TOWN OF MONROE (WKOW) -- A semi driver from Florida and a New Glarus man were arrested Friday night in Green County after a crash led to an apparent vigilante pursuit.

Green County Sheriff's deputies, Green County EMS and the Monroe Fire Department responded to a crash between a car and a semi at the intersection of State Highway 81 and County Highway N in the Town of Monroe around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to deputies, Anderson Khochainche, 47, of Lake Worth, Florida was driving the semi northbound on County Highway N.

When he reached the State Highway 81 intersection, authorities say Khochainche didn't stop at a stop sign, continuing though the intersection.

That's when officials say a car traveling westbound on State Highway 81 hit the semi's trailer.

Deputies say the semi kept going north on County Highway N -- leaving the crash.

Officials say the car took significant damage causing the airbags to go off and had to be towed from the incident. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, Green County Sheriff's deputies say they found James Donnell, 57, of New Glarus -- who was not involved in the crash -- had located the semi in the Town of Washington. Authorities say Donnell confronted Khochainche, who was stopped at an intersection, and Donnell tried to remove him from the semi.

Investigators say Khochainche continued north towards New Glarus while Donnell followed him, with Donnell allegedly flashing his car lights and crossing the center line to try and pull Khochainche over.

A New Glarus Police Officer eventually stopped Khochainche's semi while he drove through the Village of New Glarus.

According to officials, Khochainche was not injured, was wearing his seatbelt and says he didn't know a car hit his semi's trailer at the intersection of State Highway 81 and County Highway N. The trailer has minor damage.

Authorities cited Khochainche for failing to stop at a stop sign and Donnell for disorderly conduct and reckless driving. Both were released pending court appearances.