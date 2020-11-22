New report shows survival rate for lung cancer has increased dramatically

(WKOW) -- Lung cancer remains the number one killer for men and women, but a new report is from the American Lung Association is offering some hope.

According to the report, the survival rate for lung cancer patients has increased from 13 percent to 23 percent. Dr. Malcom DeCamp, with the UW School of Medicine said the increased survival rate is promising for patients.

"We've now got good proof that people that can get a low dose, spiral CT scan as a screening tool have a three fold higher chance of being cured of their cancer," Dr. DeCamp said.

