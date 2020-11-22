Quiet through Monday, snow arrives Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures just a tad warmer than Saturday, seasonal values.

Highs in the low-to-mid 40s are likely as southerly winds increase.

Despite the active pattern nearby, most of the moisture stays to the north and south of the region. Mostly cloudy skies in southern Wisconsin, mainly dry although a sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out.

Quiet and dry Monday, with highs in the low 40s.

Snow is likely Tuesday morning, arriving around the morning commute time frame. Sharp reductions in visibilities are expected, along with the potential for slippery travel conditions.

Light to moderate snow is expected to impact the region. Accumulating wet, dense snow of 1-2'' is possible. Locally higher amounts of 3-4'' are possible for areas northwest of Madison.

Snow will persist through much of the morning, then transition to a mix or rain from southwest to northeast late morning into Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances continue through portions of Wednesday.