Skip to Content

Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition

11:13 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his allies are harking back to his presidential transition four years ago to make a false argument that his own presidency was denied a fair chance by Barack Obama’s team for a clean launch. That claim comes as the Trump administration has yet to formally acknowledge Joe Biden’s election victory, slowing Biden’s transition at a time when the nation is facing economic and health crises. The comparisons between the Obama to Trump transition and the Trump to Biden transition are part of a broader attempt by Trump and his team to undermine the legitimacy of Biden’s election and his right to an orderly transition.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content