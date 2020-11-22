WKOW earns Emmy for best evening newscast

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- 27 News was honored Sunday night with an Emmy for best evening newscast.

The awards were announced during a virtual presentation of the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Emmy for Evening Newscast was for a 10 p.m. newscast covering of the Molson-Coors shooting in Milwaukee on Feb. 26 where an employee killed five co-workers before turning the gun on himself.

The newscast featured live coverage from the breaking news scene in Milwaukee.

WKOW received two other nominations, including another for best Evening Newscast and one for best Best Morning Newscast.

The second nomination for Evening Newscast was for 6 p.m. weekend coverage of Madison's protest and unrest in late May. The extended news coverage included live reports on-air throughout most of the evening.

The third nomination was for Best Morning Newscast on Wake Up Wisconsin-Weekend, a state-wide morning show for continuing coverage of the unrest in Madison.

Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend co-anchor Jessica Porter was a presenter during the awards show.

