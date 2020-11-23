AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention

LONDON (AP/WKOW) -- AstraZeneca says late stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.

Clinical trials for the vaccine have been ongoing at UW Health.

The results are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

No hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported, AstraZeneca said. Dr. Andrew Pollard said "these findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives."

He said if people were given a half dose followed by a full dose, rather than two full doses, protection rose to about 90%. Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.