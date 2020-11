Badgers open Big Ten women’s play at Iowa

The Big Ten Conference announced it's women's basketball schedule on Monday. The Badgers will tip off conference play at Iowa on Saturday, December, 5.

Wisconsin will play a 20-game Big Ten schedule this season, adding two conference games from the previous two years, and may play up to five non-conference games.

To accommodate the expanded 2020-21 conference schedule, the dates for the 28th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament have been moved, with the event to be held Tuesday-Saturday, March 9-13, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Wisconsin at Iowa

Friday, December 11, 2020

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Wisconsin at Michigan

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Wisconsin at Indiana

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Michigan at Wisconsin

Sunday, January 17, 2021

Maryland at Wisconsin

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Wisconsin at Purdue

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Wisconsin at Maryland

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Wisconsin at Penn State

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Indiana at Wisconsin

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Iowa at Wisconsin

Friday, March 5 or Saturday, March 6, 2021

Wisconsin at Michigan State