Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is moving to fill out his national security and foreign policy team.

His choices signal that Biden intends to abandon and repudiate the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will be Biden’s climate change envoy.

The six picks announced on Monday represent a shift away from President Donald Trump’s policies and mark a return to a more traditional approach to America’s relations with the rest of the world.

Biden will nominate his longtime adviser Antony Blinken to be secretary of state, lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be ambassador to the United Nations.