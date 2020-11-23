Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy

President-elect Joe Biden has picked climate-change older statesman John Kerry for a newly created role of climate envoy for national security. The selection heightens the incoming administration’s attention to warnings that worsening natural disasters from global warming will weaken U.S. defenses and spin off conflicts around the globe. Climate activists were split on the news. Executive Director Varshini Prakash of the influential Sunrise Movement climate group says Kerry combines a track record on climate issues with a commitment to listening to young people. Others urged Biden to promote newer, more aggressive actors on climate action. Kerry would be the first member of the National Security Council to focus exclusively on climate change.