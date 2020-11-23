Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at the Academy Museum

Bruce, the fiberglass shark made from the “Jaws” mold, is ready for his close-up. The 1,208 pound, 25-foot-long, 45-year-old shark, famous for being difficult to work with on the set of Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller, on Friday was hoisted up in the air above the main escalator of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles where he will greet guests for the foreseeable future. And this time, he cooperated. It is the culmination of years of planning, including a seven-month restoration and is expected to be a major draw for the museum, which plans to open on April 30, 2021.