“Cards for Health Care Heroes” campaign to recognize Dane County health workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families and kids across Dane County are encouraged to color, draw, and write notes of thanks and encouragement to health care workers this Thanksgiving holiday.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday "Cards for Health Care Heroes," an effort to recognize the work of doctors, nurses, specialists, emergency services responders and providers.

"This Thanksgiving, I'm hopeful families will give some thought to what they would say to a doctor or a nurse if they could, and then put those words, colors, and pictures of kindness to paper," Parisi said. "We are a deeply caring community and countless folks have asked me in recent weeks what they can do to help in the midst of this incredibly difficult time. Together, let's do a communitywide simple act of kindness," he added.

Families can send in their cards by mail to:

Dane County

Room 421

210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Madison, WI 53703

Participants can also submit their cards electronically at https://exec.countyofdane.com/CardsForHeroes

Dane County will collect the cards and distribute them to health care providers in early December.