Cash, drugs and guns seized in Madison arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three handguns, including one listed as stolen, were seized along with more than $18,000 as the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from MPD SWAT, served a search warrant last Tuesday on an apartment in the 2400 block of Allied Dr.

Dana A. Herron, age 45, was taken into custody, without incident and faces charges of delivery of heroin – five counts, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Herron, who had been the subject of a drug investigation, had been living at the residence with a woman and two children.

More than 36 grams of cocaine and over 10 grams of heroin were also recovered during the apartment search.