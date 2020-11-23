Coastal harm from invading saltwater ‘happening right now’

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Risks are rising faster than predicted for coastal residents from Long Island, New York, to the Gulf Coast as saltwater invades from above and below ground. Reporting from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism shows ghe salting of the coast threatens drinking water, crops, property and our ability to mitigate the carbon releases driving global warming. That means higher utility bills, increased property damage and a resculpting of the coastline as forests and marshes disappear. Agriculture in California’s Central Valley also is at risk. One North Carolina researcher says the impact of saltwater intrusion from climate change isn’t a 2050 problem, “it’s happening right now.”