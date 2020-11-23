Columbia County woman arrested for 9th OWI

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Portage woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the ninth time, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on State Highway 33 in the town of Randolph after seeing it was driven by a woman with a revoked driving status.

When the deputy made contact with the driver, 55-year-old Kelly Jorgenson, there were signs of impairment.

A standardized field sobriety test was conducted and Jorgenson was arrested for operating while intoxicated-- ninth offense.

She was taken to the Columbia County Jail.