Dane County Farmers Market pickup to move indoors

MADISON (WKOW) -- the Dane County Farmers’ Market will pilot hosting their weekly Wednesday local food pickups inside of Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center during December.

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and continuing Wednesdays through Dec. 16, the market will be moving its Local Food Pick Ups from Willow Island to inside of Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center, according to a news release.

Pavilion 2 will provide shelter for vendors while continuing to provide ample space for customers to drive through and have their pre-orders placed contactlessly into their vehicles by the vendors. The Wednesday Local Food Pick Up will operate from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

“The DCFM remains committed to providing safe ways for patrons to purchase directly from family farmers and small food producers, “ said Market Manager Sarah Elliott in the news release, “and since April, we have found that the Local Food Pick Ups are a model that works!”

To participate in the Local Food Pick Ups, customers must pre-order their products via the DCFM’s online marketplace, powered by WhatsGood.

Customers place just one order, which includes as many of the participating members’ products that they wish to purchase. Customers will enter the Alliant Energy Center complex via the Rusk Ave. entrance. When customers come to Pavilion 2 to pick up their products, they do not leave their vehicles. It is an easy and efficient way to support local farmers.