Doctor weighs in on whether you can get a future COVID-19 vaccine if you’re symptomatic

(WKOW) -- We're getting answers ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Some have been wondering if the recommendations will be similar to the flu vaccine in that you shouldn't get it if you aren't feeling well.

"The reason you typically are told not to get the flu vaccine if you're not feeling well is because the way that these vaccine's work," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent. "They sort of rev-up your immune system. If you're immune system is busy fighting something else it may not respond as well or you may not feel as well. If you're A-symptomatic you should go ahead and feel comfortable getting the vaccine when it's your turn."

Dr. Gupta added, the worldwide vaccine effort will come with a lot of steps and checks along the way.