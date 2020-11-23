Dr. Fauci: Santa has ‘innate immunity,’ won’t spread COVID-19 for Christmas

(ABC NEWS) -- Not even a global pandemic can get in the way of Santa's sleigh.

That's according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. He told "USA Today," "Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity."

Kids have been worried -- for both themselves and for Santa's arrival.

"Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody," he said.

