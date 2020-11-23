GM flips to California’s side in pollution fight with Trump

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California’s right to set its own clean-air standards. CEO Mary Barra said in a letter Monday to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit and it urges other automakers to do so. She said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand electric-vehicle use. Last week the company said it is testing a new battery chemistry that will bring electric vehicle costs down to those of gas-powered vehicles within five years.