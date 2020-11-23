Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have breached half a million as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambles to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry says new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. It also reported a total of 16,002 deaths from the coronavirus. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations and urged his ministers to ensure the safe and smooth distribution of vaccines across the vast archipelago nation.