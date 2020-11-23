Mayfair mall business owners facing uncertainty over recent shooting, COVID-19 pandemic

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- It has been a tough year for shop owners and vendors at the mall. They are hoping the shooting won't turn away shoppers during the holiday shopping season. Aziz Rasuli owns a cell phone store. He says the shooting is another challenge after the pandemic and a summer full of protests.

"Up and down because of COVID, it was closed for two months, then we reopened, then having the protesting. One week we have the best week and one week we're just sitting there doing nothing," said Rasuli.

He says his sales have been down 40 percent this year.