Mens Hockey: No. 14 Badgers open series with 6-3 win over No. 15 Penn State

The No. 14 Wisconsin mens hockey team opened their third series of the season with a 6-3 win over Penn State Monday night at La Bahn Arena in Madison.

Five different Badgers scored in the win. Two goals from Sam Stange, Cole Caufield, Linus Weissbach, Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield all netted goals.

"When you have depth in your lineup that can score on different lines and in different ways, I think tonight was an indicator on that for some guys that could have big years," said Tony Granato. Wisconsin's head coach.

"A lot of guys were feeling like they were getting a rhythm offensively and tonight they went in for us."

Perhaps the top stat of the night was from Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun. The senior, grad transfer saved 49 of 52 shots he faced in the win.

The Badgers improve to 3-2-0 on the season and will conclude their series with Penn State on Tuesday at 5 P.M. at La Bahn Arena.