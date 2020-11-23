Minnesota matchup helps No. 18 Badgers turn page after loss
No. 18 Wisconsin believes it still has plenty of incentive even though it no longer controls its destiny in the Big Ten title race. Wisconsin needs to win out and get help from Northwestern to reach the Big Ten championship game after the Wildcats beat the Badgers last weekend. Wisconsin is following up the loss with a rivalry matchup against Minnesota. Saturday’s game will mark the 130th time the teams have met, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.