Multiple injuries, road closed after Sun Prairie crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Multiple people are hurt and Sun Prairie's East Main Street is closed after a crash Monday afternoon.

Dane county dispatchers said they took a call at about 3:35 p.m. reporting a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Main Street and White Tail Drive on the city's east side.

Dispatchers said multiple people were hurt, but could not give an exact count. Four ambulances, two from Sun Prairie, one from Deerfield and another from Madison were dispatched to the crash.

Sun Prairie police, firefighters and Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies are also on scene.

Sun Prairie police said that East Main Street is closed between Grove Street and Musket Ridge Drive.

This is a developing story.