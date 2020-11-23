Pace picking up as Dane County recount enters fourth day

MADISON (WKOW) -- The recount of Dane County's votes for president has entered its fourth day, and while the tally remains behind the schedule set by the clerk, it is picking up pace.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, who is in charge of recounting Dane County's ballots, said in a post on Twitter Monday morning that a total of 82,796 votes have been tallied out of the 345,604 cast in the 2020 presidential election.

The count is almost 25 percent complete based on the numbers McDonell gave.

"We are slightly behind schedule but catching up," the clerk said. "So grateful for all who are pitching in for democracy."

Dane and Milwaukee Counties were ordered by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to recount their ballots after President Donald Trump requested it and wired the state $3 million to cover the cost.

The counties have until Dec. 1 to complete the recounts.

President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes by about 20,600 ballots, according to unofficial election results reported by the state's 72 counties.

Previous recount efforts in Wisconsin have altered final election results by only a few hundred votes, far below the number Trump would need to flip the Badger State.

A similar statewide recount in Georgia narrowed Biden's lead by over 1,200 votes, but still left the state in the Democratic column.

On Sunday, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, Jim Troupis, asked for the specific number of people who cast their ballots via early in-person absentee voting. Dane County's Board of Canvassers rejected a request from the campaign to not count those ballots.

The Trump camp has also asked that the canvassers not count ballots from people who identified themselves as "indefinitely confined," a designation that does not require the voter to show a valid photo ID.

The "indefinitely confined" absentee voting application is intended to allow those for whom leaving their residence is a struggle to still participate in elections.

Wisconsin is scheduled to certify its election results on Dec. 1.