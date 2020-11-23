Skip to Content

Packers’ receiver says he’s received death threats following overtime fumble

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers' wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he's received death threats following the Packers' overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling's overtime fumble, which led to the Colts' winning field goal, was one of four turnovers that doomed the Packers in their 34-31 loss.

Following the game, Valdes-Scantling tweeted that he had received death threats because of his performance.

"Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick," he wrote.

The defeat dropped the Packers to 7-3, a game behind New Orleans (8-2) in the race for the NFC’s best record. 

Dan Plutchak

Social Media and Digital Content Manager, 27 News

