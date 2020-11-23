Prosecutors seek hearing on Rittenhouse attorney’s request

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha County prosecutors are seeking a hearing on a California attorney’s request to be allowed to appear in court for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin. John Pierce is not licensed to practice in Wisconsin and would need the court’s permission to represent Kyle Rittenhouse in court. Such requests are routinely granted, but prosecutors want a hearing on the matter. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Pierce has no real criminal defense experience and has been promoting Rittenhouse as a patriot. Rittenhouse told police he was attacked and fired in self-defense during a demonstration on Aug. 25.