Tuesday brings snow and rain across southern WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday will be dry and quiet, with seasonal temperatures and mostly to partly sunny skies.

Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, clouds will start to increase as a developing low pressure system in the Rockies strengthens and moves into the region. Precipitation chances will increase across the area.

Snow is expected to push in early Tuesday morning and it is at first expected to be a dense, wet snow. It will spread through to the northeast.

Most of the region is expected to see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches or snow. Higher amounts of up to 3 inches is possible for areas to the northwest of Madison, more so central part of the state.

Timing of the snowfall could impact travel, specifically the morning commute. The type of snow will likely lead to slushy, slippery conditions.

Snow transitions to rain Tuesday afternoon and continues to bring light, scattered showers through most of Wednesday.

High temperatures range from upper 30s to low-to-mid 40s this week.