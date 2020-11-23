UW Doctor says AstraZeneca vaccine news promising

MADISON (WKOW) -- We now have the first data released from a third covid-19 vaccine, the one in trials here in Madison.

The AstraZeneca vaccine seems to be the least effective of the three so far.

Early Monday morning, AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine was 62 percent effective in one version of their trials but 90 percent in the other.

For Maggie Bishop, one of the people taking part in UW Health's research, that's great news.

"What a great way to start my Monday on the holiday week to find out that the trials that are right here in our back yard are proving to be so effective and safe," she said.

She volunteered to be a part of the test -- wanting to help get the world back on its feet.

While she doesn't know if she got the placebo or the real vaccine, she tells her kids it feels like having a little super power.

"Of course I still follow all the regulations and guidelines set in place by the CDC, but it's kind of nice to think that maybe there's a little extra protection," Bishop said.

All the data for now is from trials outside the US, because the study had to be paused for six weeks because of a potential side effect.

As for the difference in effectiveness, Dr William Hartman, who runs the trial at UW Health, said it has to do with the amount of dose given.

"The 62 percent effectiveness comes from a dosing regimen similar to what we've been doing in the US trial with two full doses that are a month apart," he said.

He said the 90 percent effective method actually used less dosage, a half dose followed by a full dose a month later, and he expects to start studying that here in the US.

However, despite it being less effective, it still results in a strong immune response, and cases of coronavirus were mild.

They do need more volunteers for the trial, hoping to have 600-800 more by the end of the year.

"So I hope that people will trust science and trust it enough to line up for their own vaccine," Bishop said.

Dr. Hartman said that people, shouldn't be concerned by the speed at which this vaccine is going through, they aren't cutting corners, this is just a science success story.

"Never before has there been such a focused effort on one single disease, and so you've got the best people with all the money from all the countries, working to find solutions," he said.

Since the vaccine trial was paused in the US for six weeks, the data will change when the US results are released.

Dr. Hartman says he hopes they'll have that by mid-December.